Marino suffered broken bones in his face after being struck with a puck during Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

The Penguins are still determining if Marino's injury will require surgery, but either way, the 22-year-old blueliner is clearly facing an extended absence. Juuso Riikola will have a regular spot in Pittsburgh's lineup until Marino is ready to return.