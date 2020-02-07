Penguins' John Marino: Suffers facial fractures
Marino suffered broken bones in his face after being struck with a puck during Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
The Penguins are still determining if Marino's injury will require surgery, but either way, the 22-year-old blueliner is clearly facing an extended absence. Juuso Riikola will have a regular spot in Pittsburgh's lineup until Marino is ready to return.
