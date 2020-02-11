Marino had a successful surgery on his face Monday and is expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks.

Marino fractured facial bones in Thursday's game against the Lightning after taking a deflected Steven Stamkos shot up high. His lengthy recovery timeline suggests his imminent placement on injured reserve in the coming days. The 22-year-old had been enjoying a breakout season in his first career campaign, notching 25 points and a plus-14 rating while averaging 20:19 of ice time in 51 games. While Marino is sidelined, Juuso Riikola and a possible call up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton are the likely candidates to replace him in the lineup.