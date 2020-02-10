Marino (face) will have surgery Monday to repair facial fractures suffered against the Lightning on Thursday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

This is just the latest injury blow for the Penguins, who have seen Justin Schultz, Brian Dumoulin (ankle) and Kris Letang spend time on injured reserve this year. The team didn't provide a specific recovery timeline, but fantasy owners can likely expect Marino to miss at least a week or two. With the Massachusetts native unavailable, Juuso Riikola figures to get a look on the blue line while Zach Trotman and Kevin Czuczman should be the leading candidates for a promotion from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.