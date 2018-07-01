Muse signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins.

Muse has never seen NHL action and likely won't this season. The 29-year-old netminder will be buried in the organizational depth chart behind Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry, along with NHL starter Matt Murray of course. Muse appeared in 15 games with AHL Lehigh Valley, going 11-2-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.