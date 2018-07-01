Penguins' John Muse: Inks two-way deal with Pittsburgh
Muse signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins.
Muse has never seen NHL action and likely won't this season. The 29-year-old netminder will be buried in the organizational depth chart behind Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry, along with NHL starter Matt Murray of course. Muse appeared in 15 games with AHL Lehigh Valley, going 11-2-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...