The Stars traded Nyberg to the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Oula Palve.

Nyberg remains in his entry-level contract, though that is slated to run out by the end of the season. The 2014 sixth-round pick has collected just six points over 19 games with AHL Texas and owns an even rating, but the 23-year-old Swede will for improvement with the change of scenery.