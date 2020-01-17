Penguins' John Nyberg: Dealt to Penguins
The Stars traded Nyberg to the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Oula Palve.
Nyberg remains in his entry-level contract, though that is slated to run out by the end of the season. The 2014 sixth-round pick has collected just six points over 19 games with AHL Texas and owns an even rating, but the 23-year-old Swede will for improvement with the change of scenery.
