Gruden was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Monday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Gruden, who has been in the lineup since Dec. 8 against Florida, hasn't picked up a point in four outings with Pittsburgh this season. The Penguins also sent down Marc Johnstone, which could lead to the returns of Noel Acciari (lower body) and Rickard Rakell (upper body) ahead of Monday's contest against Minnesota.