Gruden is currently day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports Monday.

Gruden was a long shot to make the 23-man roster even without suffering an injury but now is all but guaranteed to be shipped down to the minors once given the green light to play. Without a clear path to NHL minutes, the 22-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.