Gruden was loaned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Gruden has appeared in three games with Pittsburgh this season, including his NHL debut Jan. 16 against Anaheim. He posted one block and four hits, averaging just 5:20 of ice time. Gruden was a healthy scratch for the past four contests. He has produced 11 goals and 16 points in 32 AHL outings this campaign.