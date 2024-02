Gruden was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Gruden has been credited with 15 hits in five NHL outings this season. He has 11 goals and 19 points in 38 AHL appearances this campaign. Gruden's demotion could bode well for the availability of Jansen Harkins (concussion) ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Kings.