Gruden was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gruden has appeared in just 11 NHL games this season in which he registered one goal, eight shots and 30 hits while averaging 8:49 of ice time. The decision to move the 23-year-old winger to the minors likely means that Drew O'Connor (concussion) will be available to face the Senators on Tuesday.