Gruden scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Gruden tallied his first goal and point at the NHL level at 16:42 of the first period. The 23-year-old forward hadn't even taken a shot on net in his first five appearances of this season. He's been a source of toughness with 19 hits and a minus-1 rating, and he may get a longer look in the bottom six if the Penguins start selling before Friday's trade deadline.