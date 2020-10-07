Gruden has been traded to the Penguins for goalie Matt Murray, reports TSN.ca. The deal also includes a second-round pick at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Gruden was a fourth-round pick of the Sens in 2018 and turned in a 30-goal, 66-point performance with the London Knights this past season. He fits the Pittsburgh model to a T -- he plays with an edge and can score, and he comes cheap on an entry-level deal. Gruden still needs development time in the AHL, but if he shows well there, his path to the big club could be short.