Koppanen will not practice Wednesday due to an illness, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Koppanen was a healthy scratch against the Flyers on Monday, so his potential absence may not impact the Penguins' lineup versus the Lightning on Thursday. Still, if the 27-year-old winger is unable to travel with the team, it could force the club to bring up another forward from the minors to give Pittsburgh a healthy extra player for its two-game road trip.