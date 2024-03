Koppanen was elevated from AHL WIlkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Koppanen could be immediately pressed into service against the Jackets on Tuesday depending on the availability of Jansen Harkins (upper body). With the Penguins expected to ship out at least one forward, if not more, ahead of Friday's trade deadline, Koppanen may not have to return to the minors this season and could finish the campaign in the NHL.