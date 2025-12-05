Koppanen (illness) was placed on waivers Friday, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Koppanen missed Thursday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay due to an illness, but rather than rejoin the team, he's now on track to either head to the minors or be claimed. The 27-year-old has an assist in 10 appearances with Pittsburgh this season. The Penguins previously waived Koppanen on Oct. 2, and he went unclaimed, so it's likely he'll the same will happen this time, and he'll report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.