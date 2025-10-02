Koppanen was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Koppanen logged 11 NHL games for the Penguins last year in which he generated one goal, 10 shots and 40 hits while averaging 13:23 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger may not start the year with Pittsburgh, but he should be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Still, even if he does join the big club at some point, Koppanen is unlikely to see enough ice time to provide much in the way of fantasy value.