Koppanen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Koppanen's demotion is likely a technical move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs -- he could be brought back up ahead of Saturday's clash with Boston. At this point, look for players like Koppanen to get extended looks down the stretch as the Penguins turn their attention toward the 2024-25 campaign.