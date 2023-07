Koppanen signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to PuckPedia.

It's a two-way contract in 2023-24 and a one-way deal the following season. Koppanen made his NHL debut in 2022-23 with Boston, picking up one assist in five games. The 25-year-old had 12 goals and 35 points in 64 games with AHL Providence last season.