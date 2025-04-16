Koppanen hasn't been reassigned to the minors yet despite passing through waivers and is practicing with the team Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Koppanen could be in action versus Washington in the season finale Thursday if Kevin Hayes, who missed practice for a maintenance day, is unable to suit up. In his 10 NHL games this year, the 27-year-old Finn has generated just one goal on nine shots but dished out 34 hits to add some physicality to the roster.
