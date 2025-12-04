Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koppanen (illness) is set to miss Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.
Koppanen has three assists in 16 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Dallas, but Koppanen is sometimes a healthy scratch, so there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup even if he's available.
More News
-
Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Dealing with illness•
-
Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Earns first helper of season•
-
Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Elevated from minors•
-
Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Placed on waivers by team•
-
Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Inks two-way deal•
-
Penguins' Joona Koppanen: Reassigned to AHL•