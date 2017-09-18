Penguins' Jordy Bellarive: Secures entry-level contract

Bellarive put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Bellarive -- an undrafted player out of the WHL -- racked up seven points for the Pens at the 2017 Prospects Challenge and earned himself an ELC. Last season with Lethbridge, the 18-year-old tallied an impressive 27 goals and 29 helpers in 70 outings. For now, the center is with Pittsburgh at training camp but will likely be reassigned in the coming days, either back to his junior team or possibly to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.