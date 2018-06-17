Penguins' Jordy Bellerive: Avoids serious injury in fire
Bellerive, a Penguins prospect who was injured in a fire at a bachelor party Saturday, is expected to make a full recovery, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Bellerive, WHL teammate Ryan Vandervlis, and former teammate Matt Alfaro were reportedly involved in what was initially referred to as "an incident," with all three ultimately being treated at a hospital. The 19-year-old Bellerive amassed 46 goals and just as many assists for Lethbridge this past regular season before dropping 25 more points in 16 playoff contests. We wish him the best in his recovery.
