Bellerive was reassigned to his junior club (WHL Lethbridge), TSN reports.

Bellerive has already racked up two points in two games for the Hurricanes and would appear to be on track to repeat his 2017-18 campaign in which he tallied 92 points in 71 games. If the center puts together similar productivity this season, he should challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2019-20 campaign -- although the team may opt to let him spend a year with the Baby Pens in the AHL first.