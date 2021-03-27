Bellerive was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scrantonto the taxi squad Saturday.
Bellerive will add depth at forward while the Penguins battle a slew of injuries. The 21-year-old Bellerive has been successful in the minors this year, recording nine points and 30 PIM through 12 appearances.
