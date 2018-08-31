Penguins' Jordy Bellerive: Returns to ice
Bellerive (hands) has resumed skating at his junior club's training facility, Global News reports.
Bellerive -- who was injured during a campfire incident over the summer -- is expected to be ready in time for Penguins' training camp. The young center is unlikely to crack Pittsburgh's 23-man roster and will likely return to juniors for the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...