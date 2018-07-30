Bellerive hopes to be available for training camp, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. "As far as I've come, as quick as I have, I don't think it's too far-fetched to think I'll definitely be ready to go by training camp and be full flight by then," Bellerive recently said.

Bellerive was injured in a fire back in June, which ultimately placed him in the hospital for 12 days. However, he's since been discharged and is already going through workouts in the gym and on the ice. "At this point I'm feeling pretty good physically," Bellerive said. "It's a little different on the ice. In the gym I feel really good. I've made massive progress since I've been back at it. The ice is coming but that's a bit of a process as well with my hands, getting everything back without damaging any of the new skin. I've got a long way to go but I've made a lot of progress." That's all encouraging news after what was a very scary situation for the 19-year-old.