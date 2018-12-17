Bellerive picked up two goals and an assist in WHL Lethbridge's 6-4 win over Calgary on Sunday.

While Bellerive's overall numbers remain terrific (16 goals, 39 points in 33 games), he isn't scoring at quite the same clip as he did a season ago. Originally viewed as a candidate for the Canadian World Junior team, Bellerive ended up not even being invited to the final evaluation camp that began last week. The Pens property suffered significant injuries in a house fire over the summer and it's entirely possible he is still working his way up to full strength. Having Bellerive beat up on inferior WHL competition while the tournament is going on over the holiday season isn't the worst thing for his development.