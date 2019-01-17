Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Acquired via trade
Blandisi was brought in by the Penguins from the Ducks in exchange for Derek Grant on Thursday.
Blandisi has seen action in just three NHL games this season, while Grant has played in 25, which is likely the exact reason the Penguins made the move to swap the two natural centers. In Blandisi, the Penguins get some roster flexibility and can move him to the minors without having to place him on waivers, something the team couldn't have done with Grant. While the 28-year-old Blandisi was most recently logging time with AHL San Diego, he is expected to join the team for Friday's clash with Arizona and could slot into the lineup right away if neither Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed) or Patric Hornqvist (concussion) is available.
