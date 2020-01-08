Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Designated for waivers
Blandisi was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
By waiving Blandisi, Pittsburgh is clearing the way for him to eventually be reassigned to the minors, which would free up a roster spot to activated a certain captain off injured reserve. The move could just be a precursor, which means Blandisi's demotion to the minors will likely depend on Sidney Crosby's (groin) availability against Colorado on Friday.
