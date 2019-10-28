Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Dropped down a level
Blandisi was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Blandisi scored a goal and an assist in his first two games this season but had been held off the scoresheet in his last five appearances. With the Penguins finally getting major players back from injured reserve, there was no room left with the big club for Blandisi or Adam Johnson, who was also sent back to the AHL level.
