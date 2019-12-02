The Penguins waived Blandisi for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Blandisi is no longer exempt from waivers after playing in Saturday's loss to the Blues, so the Penguins are hoping to sneak the 25-year-old to minors. The center has averaged 9:11 of ice time and recorded three points through 10 games.