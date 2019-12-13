Blandisi was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Blandisi logged 9:04 of ice time in Thursday night's matchup with Columbus as a result of Evgeni Malkin (illness) being out of the lineup. The Penguins shipping Blandisi back to the Baby Pens bodes well for Malkin's return versus the Kings on Saturday. At this point, Blandisi should be considered a fringe NHL player but could earn the occasional call-up as injuries dictate.