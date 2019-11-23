The Penguins assigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Blandisi has been a healthy scratch for the last two games at the top level, so he'll look to get some game action in the minors Saturday versus AHL Charlotte. The Penguins may recall him to add depth for Monday's matchup against the Flames. The 25-year-old has posted two points in nine NHL games.