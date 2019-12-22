Play

The Penguins assigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Blandisi has played 16 games at the top level this year, recording two goals and two assists. The Penguins don't play again until Friday, but there's no guarantee Blandisi will be back up for that contest, as Sidney Crosby (groin) could be back by then.

