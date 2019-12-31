Blandisi recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Blandisi found Dominik Simon for the tally at 11:44 of the first period. Through 18 games this year, the 25-year-old center has five points, 12 shots on goal and 24 hits. He's used in a low-scoring, bottom-six role, which will keep fantasy owners from paying much attention.