Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Produces assist in win
Blandisi recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Blandisi found Dominik Simon for the tally at 11:44 of the first period. Through 18 games this year, the 25-year-old center has five points, 12 shots on goal and 24 hits. He's used in a low-scoring, bottom-six role, which will keep fantasy owners from paying much attention.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.