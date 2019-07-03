Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Re-ups with team
Blandisi put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Wednesday.
Blandisi played in just six games for Pittsburgh last season, in which he notched zero points, seven shots and six hits while logging 5:51 of ice time per game. The center could make his way onto the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Sabres on Oct. 3, but he will be hard pressed to surpass Teddy Blueger and may have to spend time in the minors.
