Blandisi put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Wednesday.

Blandisi played in just six games for Pittsburgh last season, in which he notched zero points, seven shots and six hits while logging 5:51 of ice time per game. The center could make his way onto the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Sabres on Oct. 3, but he will be hard pressed to surpass Teddy Blueger and may have to spend time in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories