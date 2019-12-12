Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Recalled from minors
Blandisi was emergency recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
The Penguins don't currently have an extra healthy forward on the 23-man roster, so Blandisi' promotion could be as simple as providing depth heading into Thursday's clash, though it could also be a sign that another player picked up an injury or illness. If the center does slot into the lineup versus Columbus, it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role.
