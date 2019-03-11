Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Recalled on emergency basis
Blandisi was recalled by the Penguins on Monday.
Blandisi was promoted to the NHL in the event that Zach Aston-Reese (lower body) is out for an extended period. The 24-year-old went pointless in one appearance with the Penguins but does have 15 points in 17 games with their AHL affiliate.
