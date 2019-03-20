The Penguins reassigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Blandisi only averaged 5:39 of ice time per contest during his five-game stay with the Penguins, so this move isn't surprising. He'll return to a top-six role with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

