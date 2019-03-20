Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Penguins reassigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Blandisi only averaged 5:39 of ice time per contest during his five-game stay with the Penguins, so this move isn't surprising. He'll return to a top-six role with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
More News
-
Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Heads down to minors•
-
Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Acquired via trade•
-
Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Summoned from AHL•
-
Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Sent back to San Diego•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...