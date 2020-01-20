Play

The Penguins recalled Blandisi from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Blandisi has bounced around between the NHL and AHL levels this season as the Penguins have dealt with various injuries. He's tallied five points in 21 games with the big club. It's unclear if the 25-year-old will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories