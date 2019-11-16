Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Rises to big club
The Penguins recalled Blandisi from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
With Sidney Crosby (groin) on injured reserve and Nick Bjugstad (lower body) on the mend, the Penguins called up Blandisi to enter the lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old suited up in seven games with the Penguins in October, recording a goal, an assist and three shots on net.
