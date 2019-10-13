Blandisi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Blandisi capped off a three-goal stretch in 2:28 for the Penguins with his first tally of the year. It would ultimately count as the game-winner. Blandisi didn't register a point in nine games at the NHL level between the Penguins and Ducks last year, but he had 17 goals and 26 helpers in 53 games with the Ducks' AHL affiliate. Expect the 25-year-old to remain in a fourth-line role while up with the big club.