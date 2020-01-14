Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Penguins assigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Blandisi's demotion paves the way for Sidney Crosby (groin) to return to action Tuesday against Minnesota. The 25-year-old picked up an assist while posting a minus-2 rating in five appearances during his stay with the big club.
