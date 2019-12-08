The Penguins reassigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was designated for waivers Dec. 2, but with no team staking a claim, he'll shift down to the Penguins' minor league affiliate. Blandisi's demotion likely won't shake things too much from a fantasy perspective, as he's scored one goal and three points in 11 games this year.