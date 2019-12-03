Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Still up with big club
Despite his designation for waivers, Blandisi is still practicing with the Penguins on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The move to waive Blandisi may be as simple as providing the club with the roster flexibility it needs down the road, rather than a demotion to the minors. With the injuries piling up for Pittsburgh, Blandisi could be in the NHL for another extended stretch.
