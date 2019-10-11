Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Summoned by parent club
The Penguins recalled Blandisi from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a ton of injuries up front, so Blandisi will likely slot into the lineup right away Saturday against Minnesota. The 25-year-old racked up 43 points in 54 AHL appearances last season.
