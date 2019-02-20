Penguins' Joseph Cramarossa: Added to Pittsburgh's system
Cramarossa signed a contract with the Penguins on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports, adding that the forward was subsequently waived in a procedural move.
As noted by LeBrun, Cramarossa needed to go on waivers in order for the Pens to assign him to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. A third-round (65th overall) draft choice (by Anaheim) in 2011, Cramarossa has jumped around several league levels and minor-league franchises, including his depositing 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 60 PIM between stints with the Ducks and Cancuks.
