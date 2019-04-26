Penguins' Joseph Cramarossa: Secures extension
Cramarossa agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract extension with Pittsburgh on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Cramarossa spent the entire season in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in which he tallied four goals, 12 assists and 116 PIM in 56 outings. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2016-17 when he was with Vancouver and likely won't make the Penguins' 23-man roster coming out of training camp.
