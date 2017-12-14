Penguins' Josh Archibald: Back with Penguins
Archibald has returned to Pittsburgh following a conditioning stint in the minors, per Josh Getzoff of Pens TV.
Archibald has played in just two games for the Penguins this season in which he tallied a mere one shot on goal, seven hits and a blocked shot. The infrequency with which the winger has gotten onto the ice likely means he will get periodic stints in the minors throughout the rest of the year.
