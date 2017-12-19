Penguins' Josh Archibald: Cracks lineup Monday
Archibald made his first appearance for the Penguins since Nov. 22 in Monday's clash with Colorado.
Archibald was playing in just his third game of the year, having found himself firmly cemented in the healthy scratch role. The team did send him down to the minors briefly as part of a conditioning stint, but still has found himself relegated to the press box more often than not. Injuries will likely determine whether the winger gets a long-term look in the lineup, but fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on Archibald logging significant minutes moving forward.
